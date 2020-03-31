Education Ministry: No decision yet made about school after Passover

Education Minister Rafi Peretz announced that no decision regarding school studies after Passover has yet to be made.

The decision "will be examined later," said Perez in a online press conference held Tuesday morning."The Education Ministry is preparing for a continued scenario of distance learning."

Peretz emphasized that the Education Ministry holds a strong stance on the return to learning after Passover being gradual, "even if it takes a week or two."

In addition he said that special needs education will receive different treatment than the rest of the education system.

"Distance learning has proven itself. We have received excellent responses from teachers and students, if the situation persists, we will put in more agenda," he said.

"In the past few days we have mapped out all of the special need children," said Peretz. "We organized a meeting with the Health Ministry in order to establish a safe procedure clarifying how to reach the students at their homes to provide them services." Some services for special needs learning will go in to effect on Wednesday, as they are being treated as a separate matter.

When asked how distance learning will be paid for, he said that, "distance learning needs to be paid for, period. That was the stance of the Education Ministry from the beginning of the outbreak." Addition he said that a directive was issued to reduce the payments parents are making to a minimum.