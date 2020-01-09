The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Educational nonprofit Ma’agalim embarks on fund-raising campaign

The “youth empowerment” organization is operating with a budget of NIS 4 million but says it needs NIS 12m. to sustain its programs.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 9, 2020 12:46
YOUTH TAKE PART in a Ma’aglim event. (photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Ma’agalim, the educational nonprofit organization that empowers at-risk youth from the geographical and social peripheries of Israel and helps them undergo a process of personal growth, will begin a fund-raising campaign next week to deal with a budgetary shortfall.
“Throughout our years of operation, we have seen our vision become a reality,” Ma’agalim CEO Assaf Weiss said. “The challenge of the hour requires the help of the public so that we can continue the work on behalf of our wonderful youth.”
Ma’agalim attributed its dilemma to the political situation in Israel, which it says has placed its continued existence into question.


