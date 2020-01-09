Educational nonprofit Ma’agalim embarks on fund-raising campaign

Ma’agalim, the educational nonprofit organization that empowers at-risk youth from the geographical and social peripheries of Israel and helps them undergo a process of personal growth, will begin a fund-raising campaign next week to deal with a budgetary shortfall.“Throughout our years of operation, we have seen our vision become a reality,” Ma’agalim CEO Assaf Weiss said. “The challenge of the hour requires the help of the public so that we can continue the work on behalf of our wonderful youth.” The “youth empowerment” organization is operating with a budget of NIS 4 million but says it needs NIS 12m. to sustain its programs. This has forced it to turn away many teens and consider canceling some of its projects.Ma’agalim attributed its dilemma to the political situation in Israel, which it says has placed its continued existence into question.