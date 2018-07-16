Efrat mayor and NGO head seek to ‘clean up discourse’ in Israeli society

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

It’s an unlikely partnership, and one which its initiators would like to see more of. The mayor of the Efrat settlement Oded Revivi has teamed up with Polly Bronstein, CEO of the civil society movement Darkenu to try to break down barriers between different sectors and create a more civilized discourse in an increasingly splintered Israeli society.



The seed was planted after the pair attended the AIPAC policy conference in Washington DC, when a post subsequently written by Bronstein caught Revivi’s attention.





Bronstein reflected on the powerful experience she had seeing 18,000 people standing under one roof and cheering for Israel.The two didn't meet among the multitude of people at AIPAC, but upon their return to Israel, Revivi called Bronstein."We were both so proud of Israel and obviously come from two sides of the political spectrum...and we said we both felt the same about being proud of Israel and how Democrats and Republicans come to celebrate Israel," Bronstein told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.The pair discussed replicating such an event in Israel. They felt that people coming from different perspectives usually don't talk to each other and instead focus on hating, delegitimizing and inciting against each other.“He said we should do something huge together,” Bronstein recalled.Revivi had in mind a pact drawn up by Law professor Ruth Gavison and Gush Etzion Rabbi Yaakov Medan for secular and religious relations. “It was quite famous but it didn't have much influence because it was drawn by two individuals,” Revivi told The Jerusalem Post on Monday, explaining that the Israeli Discourse Treaty would be a bottom-up process focused on how to hold a “clean” discussion.The initiative's launch event, held earlier this month, highlighted that Israel is moving toward both local and national elections, and this initiative seeks to create a healthy climate for dialogue via a pact that will be formulated by a range of Israeli groups. So far, 17 organizations have signed up including religious and secular youth movements and other organizations, a woman's peace organization, an Arab group, and kibbutzim movements.When asked whether there was an equal balance of right-wing and left-wing groups, Revivi told the Post that they weren’t concerned about such labels but rather in attracting as many people as possible to take part.They are doing this via three platforms. The first is a Facebook group called “Cleaning the Discourse” which currently has 1,400 members. They strive to reach 10,000 and to conduct some of the discussions via that platform.The second platform is an ice cream truck which is traveling all over the country to symbolically “cool down the discourse.” Not only does the truck provide dessert, but it brings with it to public events youth group activities to encourage members of the public to get involved with the charter.The third platform is dialogue groups held in living rooms or organized forums, facilitating contributions to the charter. Examples of suggestions are leaving the topic of the Holocaust out of political discourse or preventing a political discussion from becoming personal.At the end, the representatives of all the involved organizations will sit together with the information accumulated from the discussions and will draft a charter which they first intend to present to President Reuven Rivlin with the hope that he will sign it. After that, they hope that MKs and the rest of the public will sign on it. The vision is that the treaty will constitute a reference point for the next decade or so and will be taught at schools, in youth movements, and used by the army, by journalists and by the Knesset."We want it to be a lighthouse," Bronstein said.