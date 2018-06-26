Ehud Barak compares Netanyahu to guillotined king, Netanyahu: 'He lost it'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks with Ehud Barak at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 8, 2009..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
During a trip to France former prime minister Ehud Barak tweeted on Tuesday a photo of a painting of Louis the Great with the caption "When complaints arrived about corruption and shortage he said: "There won't be nothing because there is nothing". His wife said: "If they have no bread let them eat cakes." This did not help them in the day of judgment."
The sentence "There won't be nothing because there is nothing" was said by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly in relation to various police investigations into his personal conduct.
The tweet was removed by Tuesday evening but Netanyahu tweeted the Maariv article on it with the caption "OK, it looks as if Ehud Barak lost it."
In response the former head of the IDF tweeted "A few French paintings make Netanyahu lose his balance, how embarrassing, if this is how he acts when faced with tweets what will happen when he is quiestioned ? In court? And what about running the state? Netanyahu is on the way to finish his term in office." Wrote Barak.
It should be noted Barak made two mistakes in his tweet, the painting is of Louis the Great who died in 1715, the king who was beheaded in the French Revolution is Louis the 16th who was guillotined in 1793. While his wife, Marie Antoinette, is notorious for having said such words there is no evidence she actually said this sentence. It can be found in a book by Rousseau published before Antoinette even arrived in France.