Eight boys suspected of raping 11-year-old girl in northern Israel

A court on Tuesday allowed the publication of details regarding the case of the suspected rape an 11-year-old girl involving eight boys between the ages of 13 and 16 in northern Israel.



The investigation began in early May, when police received reports from welfare workers in the northern part of the country of a sex-abuse. Police began an investigation after talking to the girl's mother who recounted events that occurred during April in which her daughter fell victim to sexual offenses committed by boys aged 13 to 16, who have no prior criminal history. Police summoned the girl to an investigator 12 days after the report came in, where the 11-year-old denied the case.

Despite the girl's claims, police continued to conduct an undercover investigation and at one point seized the minor's phone, revealing connections that led to the ongoing investigation, where a number of correspondences were found with the boys of a sexual nature.Police continued the investigation conducted under close supervision by the state prosecutor's under a prohibition order, in which an investigation was carried out on the eight boys, during which seven other boys were detained, after which they were immediately released.Even before the boys' arrest, the minor was summoned for further investigation in which she continued not to cooperate with the authorities. In a third investigation, following the arrest of the eight boys, she gave a partial version pf her story. The girl also underwent a medical examination about a month after the case was brought.This is in addition to a similar case from last month, when another rape case was reported in which number of 13-year-old boys were suspected of the rape of a 12-year-old girl.The rape was documented by those involved, who studied with the girl at the same educational institution in central Israel, on their cellphone cameras and later the video was distributed among all school students while also being shared by the educational staff and school administration.

