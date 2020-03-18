Foreign Ministry: Israelis not leaving Latin America now may be stranded

The Foreign Ministry is urging all Israelis who want to leave Latin America to do so immediately or risk being stranded there until the coronavirus emergency has passed.

“As a result of the steps Latin American countries. Are taking to combat the Corona epidemic, the transportation options, particularly outbound flights, are shrinking,” the Foreign Ministry said.

It recommend that “all Israeli citizens on the Latin American continent who intend to return to Israel, do so as early as possible” before “there is no option to leave at all.”

It suggested that they chose destinations where flight. options still exist to return to Israel.

It spoke out after some 1,000 post army Israelis were stranded in Peru, a country in lockdown and from which there exists no commercial options to exit.

An air convoy of three El Al planes was scheduled to leave Israel late Wednesday night to rescue those Israelis.

The 16 hour non-stop flight there and again on the return will be the longest in El Al’s history. The Israeli airline does not typically fly in and out of Peru.

The special flights offered for free to the young Israelis, were arranged in a coordinated effort that involved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, El Al and Peruvian officials.

Tickets were sent to the passengers via Email based on a list provided by the Foreign Ministry.

“In times of crisis or emergency, EL AL does it utmost to offer rescue services and assistance,” the company’s CEO Gonen Usishkin said. El Al donated $50,000 of the flights and received donations from many companies including Sufersal, Bank Discount, Bank Leumi and the First International Bank of Israel.

Separately Diesenhaus has organized a Friday flight for Israelis stranded in Brazil.