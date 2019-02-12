El Al expands flights to include non-stop trips from Orlando
El Al also flies to New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Toronto.
By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 12, 2019 18:16
The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
El Al Israel Airlines said on Tuesday it was continuing to expand into North America with a nonstop flight during the summer months between Tel Aviv and Orlando.
The weekly flights to the home of Disney World will begin in June using Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, El Al said.
Flight times have been estimated at thirteen-and-a-half hours per trip.
Israel's flag carrier is investing heavily in 787 aircraft to renew its fleet and has been adding long-haul flights to win back customers from increased competition.
In December, El Al said it was starting nonstop flights in June to Las Vegas from Tel Aviv and in May to San Francisco. In 2017 it began flights to Miami.
