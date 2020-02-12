El Al expects revenues to drop by $30m. due to coronavirus

Israeli carrier El Al expects its revenues to decrease by approximately $30 million during the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday.In an update filed at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the airline said revenues had been impacted by the virus, "primarily for destinations in the East." Despite the expected drop in revenues, the company said it expects to offset the losses through a reduction in operating costs.El Al halted all flights to Beijing on January 30 amid the outbreak, but flights have continued to Hong Kong and Bangkok. El Al is scheduled to inaugurate a new route connecting Tel Aviv and Tokyo on March 11."The company is in contact with the relevant agencies and authorities in Israel and worldwide, and is continuing to monitor the issue on a regular basis," the company told the stock exchange."Naturally, this is a developing event which is not under the control of the company, and factors including the continued spread or stopping of the virus, decisions taken by countries and relevant authorities in Israel and the world to stop or resume flights to various destinations or changes in demand, are likely to impact the company accordingly."On Sunday, the Health Ministry urged citizens to reconsider nonessential travel to various Southeast Asian destinations in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into Israel.Following a situational assessment, the ministry said citizens should reconsider plans to travel to Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macao, South Korea and Taiwan. A warning regarding travel to China, the epicenter of the virus, has been in place since January 26.Self-quarantine measures are only required for individuals arriving in Israel within two weeks of leaving China, according to instructions issued by the health ministry. Those in isolation should refrain from direct contact with family members..While approximately 140 Israelis have been tested to date, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country. The death toll from the virus in mainland China climbed to a total of 1,113 by the end of Tuesday. Two Chinese citizens have died outside mainland China since the start of the outbreak, in Thailand and Hong Kong.The total number of infections in China rose by 2,015 to 44,653, authorities said, representing the slowest increase in new cases since January 30.