The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al expects revenues to drop by $30m. due to coronavirus

"The company is in contact with the relevant agencies and authorities in Israel and worldwide, and is continuing to monitor the issue on a regular basis," the company told the stock exchange.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 12:17
The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS)
The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli carrier El Al expects its revenues to decrease by approximately $30 million during the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday.
In an update filed at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the airline said revenues had been impacted by the virus, "primarily for destinations in the East." Despite the expected drop in revenues, the company said it expects to offset the losses through a reduction in operating costs.
El Al halted all flights to Beijing on January 30 amid the outbreak, but flights have continued to Hong Kong and Bangkok. El Al is scheduled to inaugurate a new route connecting Tel Aviv and Tokyo on March 11.
"The company is in contact with the relevant agencies and authorities in Israel and worldwide, and is continuing to monitor the issue on a regular basis," the company told the stock exchange.
"Naturally, this is a developing event which is not under the control of the company, and factors including the continued spread or stopping of the virus, decisions taken by countries and relevant authorities in Israel and the world to stop or resume flights to various destinations or changes in demand, are likely to impact the company accordingly."
On Sunday, the Health Ministry urged citizens to reconsider nonessential travel to various Southeast Asian destinations in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into Israel.
Following a situational assessment, the ministry said citizens should reconsider plans to travel to Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macao, South Korea and Taiwan. A warning regarding travel to China, the epicenter of the virus, has been in place since January 26.
Self-quarantine measures are only required for individuals arriving in Israel within two weeks of leaving China, according to instructions issued by the health ministry. Those in isolation should refrain from direct contact with family members..
While approximately 140 Israelis have been tested to date, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country. The death toll from the virus in mainland China climbed to a total of 1,113 by the end of Tuesday. Two Chinese citizens have died outside mainland China since the start of the outbreak, in Thailand and Hong Kong.
The total number of infections in China rose by 2,015 to 44,653, authorities said, representing the slowest increase in new cases since January 30.


Tags El Al China coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Supreme injustice in Israel's elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by