El Al flight attendant dies after contracting measles on flight

The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

A 43-year-old female El Al flight attendant died in the hospital on Tuesday, five months after contracting measles from a passenger on a flight from New York to Tel Aviv in March.



Several days after returning to Israel, she was hospitalized and later entered a coma with suspected brain damage.

According to media reports, tests revealed that she had been vaccinated with only one shot against measles instead of the recommended two vaccines The flight attendant died Tuesday at The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva following a severe deterioration in her condition."El Al bows its head in mourning following the death of one of the company's flight crew," the Israeli airline said in a statement."Once the case became known, the company worked to vaccinate all the company's air crews. The company will continue to act on the issue in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines. The company sends its condolences to the deeply grieving family and will continue to accompany them."Between March 2018 and May 2019, more than 4,250 people were infected with measles in Israel, according to Health Ministry statistics.The disease, the ministry says, was brought into Israel by a small number of foreign visitors, following which the disease spread among the unvaccinated population within the country.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });