El Al honors capital by painting Dreamliner jet in gold and blue

The efforts are in honor of the poem “Jerusalem of Gold” by the late poet and composer Naomi Shemer and will unite the visual elements of the Israeli flag and the El Al logo.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 31, 2019 12:22
El Al painting a Dreamliner aircraft gold to honor Jerusalem . (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
El Al announced Wednesday that it will paint its 12th Dreamliner jet in blue and gold, in honor of Jerusalem and the famous poem "Jerusalem of Gold" by the late Naomi Shemer. The plane is being painted now and will arrive to Israel in September. 

El Al purchased 16 modern Dreamliner aircraft last year, and so far 11 of them are in use. The planes are used for direct flights between Israel and the United States, including New York, Newark, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco, as well as a handful of locations outside the US. 

New direct flights are scheduled to start later this year to Tokyo, Mumbai and Chicago. 
The efforts will unite the visual elements of the Israeli flag and the El Al logo. 

