Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

El-Al made its last flight using a 747

On September 14 El Al's last flight on a 747 landed in Ben Gurion Airport.

By OMRI RON
September 16, 2019 00:57
El-Al made its last flight using a 747

El-Al Jumbo jet. (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)

Flight LY008, which landed in Tel Aviv on Sunday afternoon, marked the end of El Al's use of the 747 jets.

The airline has used these planes since 1971, and began using the current model, the 747-400, in 1994 between Israel and New York. This model of plane is set to cease operations at the end of October 2019 when the company's last two "Jumbo"s will be replaced by new "Dreamliner" jets.

The move to stop using the 747 is a part of a strategic move by El-Al to retire old models from service and replace them with newer, more advanced models of planes. This week the company will add the new "Dreamliner" model, a twelfth Boeing 787-9 named "Jerusalem, City of Gold," to its fleet. By March 2020 4 more 787-8s are expected to be added to El Al's fleet.

The 747 is a plane that has been in service for a little more than 50 years so far, and has been said to revolutionize air travel by allowing more people to experience air travel, which was more expensive prior to the plane's debut.


Related Content

MK Moshe Gafni speaks in an ultra-Orthodox rally
September 15, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox masses told elections are ‘fight for the honor of Heaven’

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut