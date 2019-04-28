Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

El Al plane decorated for new flight to San Francisco, Las Vegas

Israel's national air carrier El Al is adding new direct routes to American cities and celebrating with special airline artwork.

By BEN BRESKY
April 28, 2019 13:47
El Al

The Haifa Dreamliner decorated with images of San Francisco on one side and Las Vegas on the other. (photo credit: YOCHAI MOSI / BAR STEPANSKY)

 
El Al's newest lines go to San Francisco and Las Vegas and to celebrate, the plane was decorated with original artwork depicting landmarks for each city. The Haifa Dreamliner received special art on half of its fuselage designed by illustrator Shay Vadel and art director Amir Assayag.

One side has images of San Francisco landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge, and a cable car. The other side has Las Vegas landmarks such as the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, and images of famous hotels. 
Named after the city of Haifa, the new line is expected to make its maiden flight to San Francisco on May 13. The first flight to Las Vegas is schedule for about a year and a half later.


El Al has also announced direct routes to two other American cities, Orlando, Florida and Chicago, Illinois.

