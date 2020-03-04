The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
El Al to fire 1,000 workers due to coronavirus impact

The cost-cutting measure has been taken to "ensure the future" of the company.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 4, 2020 15:17
The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
El Al is expected to fire 1,000 permanent and temporary staff in the coming days, the Israeli airline said on Wednesday, representing one of a series of cost-cutting measures implemented to "ensure the future" of the company.
The figure marks almost one-sixth of the airline's entire workforce, and comes amid a severe decline in revenues as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In addition, company executives and directors will face a 20% wage cut, taking retroactive effect since March 1.
"I am determined to do everything to ensure the future of the company and to act with courage, openness and fairness," said El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin. "The move is part of a series of steps being taken to enable the company to overcome the crisis and emerge from it stronger."
El Al says it will also stop the recruitment of all new employees until further notice and "eliminate all non-essential expenses at this time."


