El Al to fire 1,000 workers due to coronavirus impact

El Al is expected to fire 1,000 permanent and temporary staff in the coming days, the Israeli airline said on Wednesday, representing one of a series of cost-cutting measures implemented to "ensure the future" of the company.The figure marks almost one-sixth of the airline's entire workforce, and comes amid a severe decline in revenues as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In addition, company executives and directors will face a 20% wage cut, taking retroactive effect since March 1.El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin. "The move is part of a series of steps being taken to enable the company to overcome the crisis and emerge from it stronger."El Al says it will also stop the recruitment of all new employees until further notice and "eliminate all non-essential expenses at this time.""I am determined to do everything to ensure the future of the company and to act with courage, openness and fairness," said