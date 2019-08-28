El Al to launch flights to Dublin, Dusseldorf

An Israel El Al Airlines plane is welcomed by jets of water during the inauguration of the company's flight route between Tel Aviv and Nice, at Nice international airport, France, April 4, 2019.. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)

National airline El Al will launch three weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Dublin and the western German city of Dusseldorf next year, the company announced Wednesday.



Tickets to the new European destinations will be on sale from September 4, with flights to Dublin scheduled to commence on May 26 and to Dusseldorf on June 1.

The announcement regarding the new destinations coincided with the publication of El Al's second quarter financial results, which showed increased revenues and a small profit.Direct flights to Dublin are likely to attract significant business interest, with many leading hi-tech companies locating their European headquarters in the Irish capital.Dublin Airport is also home to a US Preclearance (USCBP) facility, enabling US-bound passengers to undertake US immigration and customs inspections at the airport.Dusseldorf, an important economic hub, will become El Al's fourth destination in Germany, in addition to Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. From June, 36 weekly flights will shuttle passengers between Ben-Gurion Airport and Germany."We are working to continue expanding the company's networks of routes," said El Al vice president of marketing Miki Strassburger."This is in order to adequately address the evolving demands of our business customers as well as departing Israeli tourists, while at the same time strengthening foreign tourism to Israel."El Al will operate a Boeing 737 aircraft on the new routes, with both tourist and business classes on-board.

