El Al to use empty passenger planes for cargo

The empty planes will be able to supply necessary items under short notice to companies that require them.

Between five and 10 planes will be set aside for the transport of raw materials and necessary and urgently needed items, such as medication and protective materials. A Dreamliner can carry about 20,000 tons of commercial cargo and companies will need to pay for the round trip price. The price will be decided in each individual case.

El Al is also operating more standard cargo planes to Europe as well and may add flights to the USA.

Cargo Division Manager Ronen Shapira told Yediot Aharonot that there is a large demand for cargo flights due to decreased air travel around the world. The expanded cargo services are not expected to significantly help the company, although cargo services on average contribute about 8% to El Al's earnings.