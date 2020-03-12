El Al workers protest major cuts; negotiations collapse overnight

About 2,000 El Al employees protested and burned tires outside the airline's headquarters at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday in opposition to plans to layoff thousands of workers.Employees gathered a short time after negotiations collapsed between company management and representatives from the Histadrut labor federation and the El Al workers union. Israeli media reported on Wednesday that El Al is planning to place 80% of its 6,300 employees on unpaid leave as revenues drop amid the coronavirus outbreak. Some 600 of the airline's 650 pilots are among the 4,000 employees expected to be affected.According to a statement published by the Histadrut, talks to reduce the cuts collapsed late on Wednesday night after El Al management "outright rejected any proposal placed on the table." Proposals included company employees waiving $1 billion over a seven-year period, including unpaid leave of staff and "additional painful concessions.""At the end of a marathon negotiation that I led for two consecutive days, El Al's management rejected all the proposals we developed together with the company's employees," said Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David. "This is an unprecedented crisis and the management refuses to comprehend the significance of the situation, and the heavy responsibility upon its shoulders. I am anxious about the fate of El Al and call on management to regain their composure. The management must accept the Histadrut's proposal and return to the negotiating table."El Al workers union chairman Sharon Ben-Yitzhak accused the airline management and owners of trying to "take advantage" of the crisis and "blackmailing the employees," without investing a single dollar into the company.In a filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday, El Al said the extension of self-quarantine requirements to all individuals arriving in Israel were expected to have "fundamentally adverse effect" on the company's operations.Prior to the announcement made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night, El Al said it expected revenues between January and April to drop by $140 million-$160m. The airline said it is now unable to estimate the extent of the damage.El Al said it would continue to make "operational and commercial adjustments" to its operations based on demand, adding that it is likely to cancel "many flights."Prior to the implementation of Israel's updated quarantine policy, El Al announced its intention to lay off 1,000 permanent and temporary staff – almost a sixth of its workforce – as it rolled out a series of cost-cutting measures implemented to “ensure the future” of the company.The Israeli flagship carrier has also postponed the opening of new routes to Chicago until June 28, to Dusseldorf until July 3 and to Tokyo until August 29.