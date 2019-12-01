El Al's Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands in Israel from Seattle

El Al Airlines showed off their brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner, named Ramat Hasharon, after it landed on the Ben Gurion Airport tarmac late Friday night.The Dreamliner jet, which made its way from Seattle all the way to Tel Aviv on a direct flight from the rainy city, is one out of four Dreamliners that will be featured across the El Al fleet.The aircraft itself contains a sleek all new modern design, which includes accommodations for twenty business class passengers, thirty first-class seats and 183 coach travelers.Currently, there are thirteen Dreamliners filling out the El Al fleet, by March 2020 there will be an additional three added to the collection.Long distance flights will be available to Europe, the Americas, the Middle East as well as Far East Asia, originating out of hubs located all over the world.The arrival of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a part of the companies strategy and initiative to replace fleets of veteran aircrafts with updated, modern and technologically more advanced aircraft.