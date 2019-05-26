Elbit wins $127 million contract with unnamed South Asian army

Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will supply vehicular tactical radio systems worth $127 million to an unnamed South Asian army, the company announced on Sunday.
Tactical radios supplied over a three-year period will include configurations for integrating on-board armored fighting vehicles and tanks at battalion and company level, Elbit said.
“We are pleased with this contract award, which shows that customers recognize the advantages of our radio systems,” said Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis. “We believe that there is a significant growth potential for our communications and command and control solutions as armed forces increasingly seek to build up their networked warfare capabilities.”
In April, the Haifa-headquartered company announced that it had secured a $30m. two-year contract to supply STYLET – its precise guided mortar munition (GMM) – to an unnamed Asia-Pacific country.
Elbit saw its revenues significantly increase from $3.377b. in 2017 to $3.683b. in 2018. Rising revenues in Asia-Pacific were mainly a result of higher sales of tank fire control systems and drones.
In November 2018, the company completed the acquisition of Israeli weapons manufacturer IMI Systems for approximately $495m., with an additional payment of up to approximately $27m. should IMI meet agreed performance goals.
