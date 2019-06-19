Elbit wins $73 Million contract to countermeasure systems for German Air Force

Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel’s Elbit Systems announced Wednesday that it won a contract worth almost $73 million from Diehl Defense GmbH & Co to provide directed infrared countermeasure systems for the German Air Forces’ Airbus A400M aircraft.

The contract will be performed over a four-year period and will see the company work closely with DIEHL Defense and Airbus Defense and Space for the integration of the J-MUSIC DIRCM systems inside the A400M Defense Aid Support Systems (DASS) protection suite.

“Germany is an important market for us. We are proud to be a trusted supplier of the German Armed Forces and of our continuous cooperation with Diehl Defense and Airbus Defense and Space,” said Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division adding that “this contract award is yet another testament to the maturity of our DIRCM systems and to the high level of confidence that they provide to users.”

On Sunday, the company announced that its subsidiary Elbit Systems - Cyclone Ltd., was awarded a $50 million contract for the supply of structural parts from composite materials for an aircraft of a North American customer.

The contract, which will see Elbit supply a variety of structural parts from composite materials for all models of one of the customers' leading aircraft platforms, will be performed over six years.

Last week Elbit announced the launch of the CONDOR™ MS, a new Long-Range Oblique Photography (LOROP) system that introduces Multi-Spectral (MS) sensing capability and Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics to stand-off strategic intelligence gathering missions.

The company has been the prime contractor in numerous LOROP programs based on the CONDOR systems which features one of the smallest and lightest pods available in the category for the last two decades.



CONDOR MS integrates three high resolution Electro Optic (EO) sensors into the Company’s certified and widely operational CONDOR2 system: Visible & Near Infra-Red (VNIR), Medium-Wave Infrared (MWIR), and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR).

“The unique combination of multi-spectral sensing, high level of stabilization and auto image enhancement enables the new system to dramatically extend coverage area in day, night and adverse weather conditions thereby improving the strategic reconnaissance output while increasing the survivability of the platforms,” Elbit said in a statement.

The system is also able to identify a large number of targets at extremely high rates with its deep learning algorithms and precise geo-location, significantly shortening the time frame needed to close sensor-to-shooter loops.



Elbit’s CONDOR family of systems is integrated onboard a variety of platforms among them the F-16 A/B/C/D/I, F-4, SU-30 and B-737.