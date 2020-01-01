Elbit wins contract to supply ammunition to IDF

Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems won a contract worth $144 million from the Defense Ministry to supply small caliber ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces. This five-year contract, work on which will begin in 2021 will be a continuation of the existing multi-year contract with the Defense Ministry. "The Defense Ministry is working, even in the complex budgetary realities, to implement as many multi-annual agreements as possible, which, alongside supporting the IDF's needs, will maintain essential and high-quality production lines in the defense industries,” said Head of the Department of Production and Procurement in the Israel Ministry of Defense, Avi Dadon.“We have put a lot of effort into raising the required shekel budget, which will ensure factory production continuity by at least 2026 and the livelihoods of hundreds of workers, contractors and suppliers,” he added.The procurement will ensure the continuous supplies for the IDF and will support the military’s training program for the coming years. The ammunition will be supplied to the various infantry units in the ground forces.As part of the Defense Ministry's procurement policy to support Israeli industries, especially the periphery, the entire order will be manufactured at Elbit’s Nazareth factory in Galilee which employs some 300 people from the country’s north.Elbit, which specializes in a variety of electro-optical systems, command and control systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles completed a NIS 1.8 billion acquisition of state-owned arms manufacturer Israeli Military Industries (IMI) Systems in November. The previous agreement was signed with IMI Systems in 2017 for a period of seven years beginning in 2019 with a yearly purchase of 250million NIS. Under the contract, various types of ammunition and will allow the IDF to completely restock their supplies which were severely depleted during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, as well as support the IDF training program as part of the army’s multi-year Gideon plan.