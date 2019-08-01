Election poll: Likud leading but still no majority for Knesset

Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
The Likud party headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to receive 30 Knesset seats, while Blue and White party headed by Benny Gantz is expected to have 29 seats, according to a Channel 13 poll conducted on Thursday.
The rest of the poll results granted Ayelet Shaked's The United Right, made up of The New Right, Bayit Yehudi and The National Union would receive 11 seats, while Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and the Joint List headed by Ayman Odeh are also expected to secure 11 Knesset seats.
The Democratic Union Party will receive 9 seats; The United Torah Judaism party will receive 7; Shas 6 and Labor party also 6.
Otzmah party if merged with Noam were not expected to pass the electoral threshold as they would receive only 1.3 seats and Moshe Feiglin's Zehut also did not pass with 2.1 seats.
In term of blocs the Center/Left would have 55 seats while the Right would have 54. Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would be the deciding vote with their 11 seats.
Asked who would they rather have as Prime Minister, the results showed that 43% of those who answered the poll chose Netanyahu, while only 32% chose Gantz.
