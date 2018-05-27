May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Elite IDF soldier remembered as heroic during Mt. Herzl funeral

His commander called him "one of the best fighters" during his eulogy at the funeral.

By MAARIV ONLINE
May 27, 2018 12:25
1 minute read.
Elite IDF soldier remembered as heroic during Mt. Herzl funeral

Ronen Lubarsky Z"L. (photo credit: INGIMAGE + IDF SPOKESPERSON)

"You were so modest," Arik Lubarsky eulogized his brother, Staff Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, as the latter was laid to rest on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl on Sunday. "Everyone loves you, you always fought and you were more extraordinary than everyone else."

Lubarsky, 20, a soldier in the elite Duvdevan commando unit died from injuries sustained during an arrest of Palestinian terrorists, the army announced on Saturday. He sustained injuries when he was hit on the head by a large slab of marble during an operation aimed at arresting a terror cell involved in recent shooting attacks. 

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


His commander called him "one of the best fighters" during his eulogy at the funeral in Israel's national cemetery.

"You were taught the values of contribution, born to a family of fighters," he said. "You were one of the best fighters in the unit, and you died the death of a hero defending the citizens of Israel."

"The terrorist did not want to hurt you, he wanted to hurt us all," his cousin eulogized, "We will be very strong. I promise you that we will live great lives, I am proud of you."

"It is inconceivable," his former teacher, Batya Bar-Shavit, told 103 FM radio Sunday before the funeral procession. "Ronen was a magical student. Outstanding in studies, good-hearted, loved by his friends, modest. A person of values, we're all shocked and hurt. Today we understand that he really was a superstar in everything he did," she continued.

She said the funeral procession that departed for Mount Herzl was formed of three buses of teachers, classmates and students. She explained "since 10th grade he said it was his dream to reach Duvdevan and he said he would do anything to join the unit."

"It wasn't simple for him," she said of Lubarsky, "and he specially trained — and succeeded."

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, May 27, 2018.
May 27, 2018
Netanyahu says campaign against Iran ongoing on three different fronts

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut