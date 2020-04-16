The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Embassies in Israel adjust to coronavirus reality

Embassies and consulates in Israel make accommodations to avoid COVID-19 but their work goes on.

By JOSHUA ROBBIN MARKS/THE MEDIA LINE  
APRIL 16, 2020 01:48
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The US Embassy in Jerusalem told The Media Line via email that the ambassador has not left the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. But are other ambassadors staying in Israel? Embassy staff? How are the 86 embassies in Israel functioning with tough restrictions in place? How are they are communicating with their governments back home?
“Right now, we are all working from our homes. We only go to the embassy when it’s necessary – either for official communications or to do things that we cannot do from home,” Lucila Caviglia, chargé d’affaires at the Argentine Embassy in Israel, told The Media Line in a phone interview.
Caviglia said that embassy employees were told to stay home as soon as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu gave the directive. Since then, they have been holding Zoom meetings and are in contact with Argentina’s Foreign Ministry. Email and WhatsApp are being used for visa communications.
The embassies of Greece, Sweden and Albania told The Media Line via email that they are working with a “skeleton” staff. 
Swedish Ambassador to Israel Magnus Hellgren told The Media Line via email that the embassy in Tel Aviv “continues to be fully operational” with diplomats and local staff working on site while the rest of the staff is working at home on a rotational basis.
Most of the US Embassy staff and their families have stayed in Israel despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s approval of a new policy allowing US embassy and consular staff and their families the ability to depart if they are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Embassy representatives told The Media Line that they are practicing social distancing measures being enforced by the Israeli government. 
Dimitra Mazaraki from the public diplomacy office at the Embassy of Greece in Israel told the Media Line via email that the consular section has postponed all public activities except for emergency situations and are communicating by phone and email.
While there have been no reports of embassies in Israel being shut down because of the coronavirus, Israeli embassies in five countries were temporarily closed in March. 
Embassies in Germany, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Southern Cyprus were shuttered after positive COVID-19 tests, including tests taken by Jeremy Issacharoff, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, and the deputy head of mission in Berlin, Aharon Sagui.
There are no reports of ambassadors in Israel testing positive and it doesn’t appear that they are in a rush to repatriate. 
The Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv told The Media Line by phone that Ambassador Hazem Khairat has not returned to Cairo. 
In fact, all the embassies responding to The Media Line’s request for comments by press time said that their ambassadors are in Israel (except for Argentina, whose new ambassador is waiting until after the pandemic passes to begin serving his term). They include, in addition to the countries already mentioned, Switzerland, Angola, Uruguay, Belgium and Cyprus. 
Ambassador Thessalia Salina Shambos said that the Embassy of Cyprus is working closely with Israeli authorities as well as European Union channels as a member state on a coordinated response to the pandemic. 
“We abide religiously with the certainly commendable measures of the Israeli authorities, which are very similar epidemiologically and timewise, to the ones we are applying in Cyprus with the aim to drastically contain the viral spread,” Shambos told The Media Line via email.
Shambos said that the embassy quickly put together a contingency work plan for communicating in Israel and with Nicosia that included videoconferencing and teleconferencing. 
Comparing coronavirus to a war, the Cypriot ambassador said that the crisis has strengthened the ties between Israel and Cyprus and coordination across multiple fronts. 
“Together, we can prevail and shall overcome, through this crisis, more resilient than ever before,” Shambos said.


