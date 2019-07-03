President Rivlin and family ends 30-day mourning period

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Today, Thursday, is an extremely emotional day for President Reuven Rivlin and his family in that it marks the end of the thirty-day mourning period since the death of his wife Nechama, who passed away at Beilinson hospital on June 4, on the eve of her 74th birthday.



Nechama Rivlin had been suffering from a rare and acute respiratory disease and was waiting for a lung transplant. The president, who was on a state visit to Canada at the beginning of April when notified that a lung had become available, immediately cut short his visit to return to Israel to be at his wife's bedside.

The operation was a success, but unfortunately, Nechama Rivlin's health continued to deteriorate.Though greatly concerned the president continued with his duties, and appeared to take on an even greater load in addition to his frequent visits to the hospital.In the immediate aftermath of his wife's death, Rivlin had decided to seclude himself and his family from the public so that family could privately take stock of its tragedy.But there was such an outpouring of sympathy and affection, with hundreds of queries as to whether it was possible to come to the shiva (the seven day mourning period in which the immediate relatives of the deceased sit on low chairs or couches to accept condolences), that Rivlin reversed his decision and allowed the public to come to the funeral and to the President's Residence to personally express their sadness at the passing of Nechama.Literally thousands of people passed through the gates of the Residence. They came individually, as families and in groups as representatives of organizations, institutions and communities. They included politicians, diplomats, academics, jurists and relatively anonymous members of the public – Jews, Christians, Muslims and others.Due to the festival of Shavuot, the family did not sit the full week, and the president himself did not really have time to mourn, because he attended synagogue services during Shavuot, and immediately afterwards resumed his duties which inter alia included numerous meetings with various Israeli and foreign dignitaries, accepting credentials of new ambassadors and hosting large scale events which were part of an annual tradition, or which marked milestone anniversaries.The absence of time for himself has taken its toll on the president, so much so that in a departure from tradition, he did not participate in the official ceremony marking the 243rd anniversary of American independence, which was hosted in Jerusalem for the first time in the history of the State of Israel.Many of the guests were surprised because Rivlin has long been known as the paramount defender of the Jewish connection to Jerusalem and of the fact that it is Israel's capital as well as that of the Jewish people.His family has lived in Jerusalem since 1809.Moreover, Rivlin seldom misses an opportunity to speak of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.But according to a member of his staff, the crowd and the time factor were just too much for the president who will turn 80 on September 9.There is nothing in Rivlin's brisk walk or busy schedule to betray his age, but just ahead of the American Independence Day festivities on Tuesday evening, Rivlin had hosted the annual ceremony for the Defense Prize, and had also issued a statement calling on members of the Ethiopian community to sit down and talk rather than resort to violence in response to profiling based on the color of their skin, and the shooting by police of unarmed Ethiopians.He had also met with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of the German CDU party during her first visit to Israel in her present capacity.Rivlin did in fact go to the Jerusalem International Convention Center to congratulate US Ambassador David Friedman and to raise a toast with him, but he simply wasn't up to addressing the huge crowd.However, he did have a private tete a tete with Friedman and his aides and discussed the importance of relations between the two countriesThis afternoon (Thursday), the President and his family will pay a private visit to Nechama Rivlin's grave on Mount Herzl and afterwards, on returning to the President's Residence will gather in the garden that Nechama loved so much, and where she encouraged children to make their own connections with horticulture.On Friday, Rivlin will be back at Mount Herzl to participate in a memorial ceremony for former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir on the seventh anniversary of his death.Nechama Rivlin is buried in the same section of the cemetery as Shamir.Next week, Rivlin may begin preparations for his projected state visit to South Korea with a view to upgrading economic, diplomatic and political relations between the two countries.In response to a government decision to slash the budgets of various ministries, Foreign Ministry workers whose budgets were previously reduced, have threatened to disrupt the visit to the extent that it may not take place on July 14 as initially planned.However, if all goes according to schedule, Rivlin will also invite President Moon Jae-in to pay a state visit to Israel.In recent years Asian countries have become increasingly important to Israel and there have been significant exchange visits by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of Israel and their counterparts from China, Japan, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



