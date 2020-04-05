The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Employment Service: Unemployment rate reaches 25% of workforce

The southern port city of Eilat is the hardest hit city nationwide, with the unemployment rate soaring from 3.3% at the end of February to 69.3% on Sunday.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 5, 2020 17:14
The empty roads of Tel Aviv on March 27, 2020. The daily Israeli life has largely shut down with more cases of people being infected by the Coronavirus. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The empty roads of Tel Aviv on March 27, 2020. The daily Israeli life has largely shut down with more cases of people being infected by the Coronavirus.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The unemployment rate climbed to one-quarter of the workforce on Sunday, the Israeli Employment Service said, with approximately 1.05 million applicants currently seeking unemployment benefits.
Prior to the crisis, the unemployment rate stood at a near record low of approximately 4%. Since the start of March, nearly 890,000 new requests have been submitted, with employees placed on unpaid leave making up 89% of all applicants.
The southern port city of Eilat is the hardest hit city nationwide, the Employment Service added, with the unemployment rate soaring from 3.3% at the end of February to 69.3% today. The city's economy is heavily supported by the tourism and hospitality industry. Beitar Illit (3.3% to 52.1%) and Nazareth (6.3% to 46.6%) were the next worst-affected locations.
Should all employees currently placed on unpaid leave return to their place of work at the end of the crisis, the unemployment rate would stand at 5.3%.
"Whether there will be a slow and measured return to routine or a faster one, it is necessary to adopt comprehensive policy tools to return as many Israelis to work, whether they were placed on unpaid leave or made redundant," said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.
"For unemployed individuals who will have difficulty returning to the workforce, or groups with multiple barriers, significant efforts will be necessary to strengthen their skills and human capital."
In disappointing news for many cash-strapped households ahead of Passover, National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) director-general Meir Spiegler told The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv, that unemployment benefit payments and grants of NIS 500 promised to families and the elderly will not be paid before the holiday.
In normal times, Spiegler said, the institute handles approximately 17,000 unemployment benefit requests per month. Since March 15, more than one million requests have been submitted.
"This month, we will pay NIS 700,000 to 800,000 in advance payments worth between NIS 1,000-2,000 for workers placed on unpaid leave," said Spiegler. "The systems aren't built for more than that."
Figures published by the Israel Tax Authority on Sunday morning provided welcome news, announcing that applications for grants from 80,000 self-employed workers have been approved to date as part of the government's financial aid plan announced last week.
A total of 72,000 applicants who submitted requests by midnight Saturday will receive payments on Monday or Tuesday, the authority said, prior to the Passover holiday. The average grant stands at NIS 4,143, and payments will amount to a total of NIS 300 million.
The government's NIS 80b. stimulus plan includes the payment of two grants to struggling self-employed workers: a first payment up to NIS 6,000 in April and a second payment up to NIS 8,000 in May.
To enable the fulfilment of commitments laid out in the government's plan and exceed the limits of its rolling monthly budget, ministers were scheduled to discuss late on Sunday an amendment to the basic law on the state economy.
Once agreed, the amendments will be brought to the Knesset for approval, where it will require the support of 61 members of Knesset.
Yesh Atid-Telem told the Post that it would support every "correct move" that the government advances to fight the coronavirus crisis, citing a plan that it published on Saturday to "rescue the Israeli economy."
In a briefing on Sunday, former Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Karnit Flug told reporters that a recession is "inevitable" but its depth and duration is still unknown.
While the extent of the recession will depend largely on the evolution of the disease, strong government measures to "flatten the curve" will also make "the recession curve deeper," said Flug, who currently serves as vice-president of research at the Israel Democracy Institute.
"When we look at the overall package announced by the Israeli government, the fiscal program is roughly in the same order of magnitude as packages announced by other countries," said Flug, who completed her five-year term at the head of the Bank of Israel in November 2018.
"In government-guaranteed credit, Israel is somewhat more modest than other countries. It is definitely a step in the right direction, but we need to see the details of eligibility for credit."
Despite fears concerning the extent of the growing fiscal deficit and national debt, Flug emphasized that the effect of not taking such measures would be "even more devastating" for the economy.
On Monday, the Bank of Israel's monetary committee will decide whether to cut its benchmark interest rate, possibly following similar measures taken by the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other central banks in recent weeks to limit the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a poll of 12 economists published by Reuters last week, six believed the committee would opt to cut the interest rate from 0.25% to 0.1%, while six forecast no change to the rate.
The committee has maintained the interest rate at 0.25% since November 2018, when the Bank of Israel surprised analysts by raising the rate from an all-time low of 0.1% after more than three-and-a-half years without change.


Tags Eilat finance unemployment israel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by