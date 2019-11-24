The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Employment service: Young Ethiopian-Israelis struggling to find work

The latest figures were published by the Employment Service on Sunday, ahead of the Ethiopian-Jewish holiday of Sigd, which begins on Tuesday evening.

By EYTAN HALON  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 17:16
A MEMBER of the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel wears a medallion with the Star of David as he takes part in a ceremony marking the holiday of Sigd. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A MEMBER of the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel wears a medallion with the Star of David as he takes part in a ceremony marking the holiday of Sigd.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Young Israeli adults of Ethiopian origin struggle more than the average young Israeli to find employment, figures published by the Israeli Employment Service have revealed.
Among Israelis born in Ethiopia who claimed unemployment benefit in 2019, some 35% were aged 25- to 34-years-old. Among the wider Israeli population, 28% of claimants were of the same age, the data showed.
Older members of the Ethiopian community also struggled to secure employment, with 35- to 44-year-olds representing 34% of all Israeli claimants who were born in Ethiopia. Among the wider population, 26% of those seeking assistance were aged 35-44.
Among claimants of unemployment benefits in 2019, 59% were women and 41% were men, compared to 55% of women and 45% men in the wider population.
The latest figures were published by the Employment Service on Sunday, ahead of the Ethiopian-Jewish holiday of Sigd, which begins on Tuesday evening.
While the share of young Ethiopian-Israelis claiming unemployment benefits is higher than the national average, the Employment Service has witnessed a major decline in Ethiopian claimants and jobseekers in recent years.
In 2019, a total of 3,951 monthly jobseekers attending the Employment Service’s centers nationwide were Israelis of Ethiopian origin, representing a 40% decline in the average number of monthly jobseekers since 2013, which stood at 6,587.
During the same period, there has also been a 63% decrease in the number of Ethiopian-Israelis seeking income assistance, falling from 4,084 people in October 2013 to 1,514 in October 2019.
The number of unemployment benefit claimants also dropped by 19%, from 2,745 in October 2013 to 2,223 in October 2019.
“The statistics in the report prove that the hands-on activities of the Employment Service are producing high-quality results and that the continued investment in the Ethiopian community will continue to reduce the gaps in Israeli society,” said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.
“At the same time, we must continue as a society to work at all levels, and bring about the best possible integration of Ethiopian community members, especially women and the younger generation, into society and the job market in particular.”
According to data also published on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), there were approximately 151,800 Israelis of Ethiopian origin living in the country at the end of 2018. A total of 86,900 were born in Ethiopia and 64,900 were born in Israel to Ethiopian parents. Last year, 208 Ethiopians arrived in Israel, both through the Law of Return and through family reunion procedures.
The city with the highest Ethiopian population in 2018 was Netanya, home to 11,000 Israelis of Ethiopian origin. The city with the largest share of Ethiopian residents was Kiryat Malachi, where 16.3% of all inhabitants were of Ethiopian origin.


Tags ethiopia ethiopian in israel ethiopian jews in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by