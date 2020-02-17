The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Energy Ministry: Natural resource royalties to jump to NIS 1.5 billion

The projected figure represents a 73% increase.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 16:06
Tamar gas field‏ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Tamar gas field‏
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Energy Ministry expects to accrue record revenues of NIS 1.5 billion ($440m.) from natural resource royalties in 2020, primarily from the extraction of natural gas.
The projected figure represents a 73% increase compared to total revenues of NIS 864m. in 2019 ($252m.), which were announced by the ministry on Monday. Revenues decreased slightly since 2018, when income totaled NIS 878m. ($256m.).
A large majority of 2019 revenues were derived from natural gas and oil royalties, mostly from the offshore Tamar gas field, which reached approximately NIS 842m. ($246m.). Royalties from Tamar contributed some NIS 836m. ($244m.) to the gas royalties, reflecting the production of approximately 10.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas.
Production from Tamar decreased by about 2.5% in 2019, notably due to the strengthening of the shekel versus the dollar, and reduced output in April 2019 to allow for maintenance work. Total state royalties from the Tamar field since it commenced production in 2013 stand at NIS 5.18b. ($1.51b.). 
In addition to revenue from oil and gas royalties, the state also received approximately NIS 10.7m. ($3.12m.) from quarried materials and a further NIS 5.6m. ($1.63m.) from other fees.
The Energy Ministry expects a record increase in royalty revenues in 2020, largely resulting from production of natural gas from the offshore Leviathan reservoir, which commenced operations on January 6.
On Thursday, the ministry ordered gas production to be limited from the reservoir, after a tremor was discovered in a pipe - known as a "jumper" - connecting the reservoir wellheads to the seabed pipeline. To minimize the tremor, platform operator Noble Energy was instructed to reduce the quantity of gas extraction by approximately 40%.
Delek Drilling, a partner in the Leviathan project, updated the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday, stating that one of four production wells was examined with "no irregular findings," and production capacity from the well had been increased. Inspection of the other wells was continuing, the company said.
The event is "not expected to have a material effect" on the Leviathan project's production system, Delek added, with production capacity still expected to gradually increase from 400 million cubic feet (MMCF) per day to around 1,200 MMCF per day towards the summer months.


Tags oil energy ministry energy gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The toxic ramifications of haredi education on Israeli society By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by