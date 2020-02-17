Energy Ministry: Natural resource royalties to jump to NIS 1.5 billion

The Energy Ministry expects to accrue record revenues of NIS 1.5 billion ($440m.) from natural resource royalties in 2020, primarily from the extraction of natural gas.

The projected figure represents a 73% increase compared to total revenues of NIS 864m. in 2019 ($252m.), which were announced by the ministry on Monday. Revenues decreased slightly since 2018, when income totaled NIS 878m. ($256m.).

A large majority of 2019 revenues were derived from natural gas and oil royalties, mostly from the offshore Tamar gas field, which reached approximately NIS 842m. ($246m.). Royalties from Tamar contributed some NIS 836m. ($244m.) to the gas royalties, reflecting the production of approximately 10.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas.

Production from Tamar decreased by about 2.5% in 2019, notably due to the strengthening of the shekel versus the dollar, and reduced output in April 2019 to allow for maintenance work. Total state royalties from the Tamar field since it commenced production in 2013 stand at NIS 5.18b. ($1.51b.).

In addition to revenue from oil and gas royalties, the state also received approximately NIS 10.7m. ($3.12m.) from quarried materials and a further NIS 5.6m. ($1.63m.) from other fees.

The Energy Ministry expects a record increase in royalty revenues in 2020, largely resulting from production of natural gas from the offshore Leviathan reservoir, which commenced operations on January 6.

On Thursday, the ministry ordered gas production to be limited from the reservoir, after a tremor was discovered in a pipe - known as a "jumper" - connecting the reservoir wellheads to the seabed pipeline. To minimize the tremor, platform operator Noble Energy was instructed to reduce the quantity of gas extraction by approximately 40%.

Delek Drilling, a partner in the Leviathan project, updated the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday, stating that one of four production wells was examined with "no irregular findings," and production capacity from the well had been increased. Inspection of the other wells was continuing, the company said.

The event is "not expected to have a material effect" on the Leviathan project's production system, Delek added, with production capacity still expected to gradually increase from 400 million cubic feet (MMCF) per day to around 1,200 MMCF per day towards the summer months.