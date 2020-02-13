Energy Ministry limits Leviathan gas production after identifying fault

The Energy Ministry ordered gas production to be limited from the offshore Leviathan platform on Thursday, after a fault was discovered in a pipeline leading to the reservoir wells.The fault was discovered during the current pilot period of the natural gas project, which started production on January 6, in a section of the pipeline located near the reservoir production wells - also known as jumpers. A vibration was detected in the pipeline by an underwater robot lowered into the sea. To minimize vibrations, the Energy Ministry instructed platform operator Noble Energy to reduce the quantity of gas extracted from the wells by approximately 40% of total output. The quantity will only be increased by the ministry after required tests are completed successfully.In a statement, the Energy Ministry emphasized that there had been no leakage of materials into the seawater, nor damage to the platform or associated facilities.There is no connection, the ministry said, between the fault and a malfunction that was identified on Tuesday morning, when a power outage and fault halted operations for several hours.The fault required all natural gas to be emptied from the platform, burning it off via the platform’s flare boom to prevent the emission of gas into the air.