Energy Ministry warns: Clean Passover dishes during COVID-19 safely

Many people enjoy using the services of publicly placed containers which are full of boiling hot water as the amount of dishes involved is very big.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 29, 2020 15:25
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 27, 2018. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The custom of scrubbing plates and cups to ensure they don’t have even a speck of bread or any other wheat-based product on them before Passover begins is a sight common in traditional Jewish communities.
The intense koshering of cookware, known as Hagalat Kelim, doesn’t have to take place in public, but many people enjoy using the services of publicly placed containers which are full of boiling hot water as the amount of dishes involved is very big.  
 
This year, because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Energy Ministry released a warning to people who follow this custom to ensure they keep a safe two-meter distance from one another and added that such boiling containers must be maintained and supervised by a licensed gas technician to ensure they are safe.  
 
The public was asked to report on any illegal koshering stations and informed that criminal investigations will be conducted against those who operate them.  
   


