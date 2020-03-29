Energy Ministry warns: Clean Passover dishes during COVID-19 safely

The custom of scrubbing plates and cups to ensure they don’t have even a speck of bread or any other wheat-based product on them before Passover begins is a sight common in traditional Jewish communities.The intense koshering of cookware, known as Hagalat Kelim, doesn’t have to take place in public, but many people enjoy using the services of publicly placed containers which are full of boiling hot water as the amount of dishes involved is very big.
This year, because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Energy Ministry released a warning to people who follow this custom to ensure they keep a safe two-meter distance from one another and added that such boiling containers must be maintained and supervised by a licensed gas technician to ensure they are safe.
The public was asked to report on any illegal koshering stations and informed that criminal investigations will be conducted against those who operate them.