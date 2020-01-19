The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Environmental NGO: waste is being illegally incinerated daily in West Bank

Among the waste being burned are electronics, which are rendered down to access the precious metals that go into making them.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 19, 2020 04:22
Residents of Judea and Samaria are burning trash rather than disposing of it properly, in some places on a daily basis, causing environmental damage, an NGO has said.
According to the Green Israel Forum, both household waste and electronics are burned regularly, both at recognized waste disposal sites and elsewhere in the region. The organization has videotaped evidence of the burning, and the recordings are being sent to the relevant authorities in a bid to make them take the issue seriously.
In Har Hevron, the Forum recorded the illegal burning of electronics in Palestinian villages. A relatively new phenomenon emerging only in the last decade, the electronics are first transferred from Israel to villages near Hevel Lachish where they are incinerated in order to separate valuable precious metals from the plastics and other materials that go into making the equipment.
In Samaria, the group documented trash burning at a number of well-known sites where the practice is known to take place daily. One of these sites was near Itamar, the Forum said; another near Ariel, causing environmental damage to both Jewish and Arab residents nearby alike, as well as wider damage to the environment at large.
Gilad Ach, Director of the Green Israel Forum, said “The environmental negligence in Judea and Samaria has caused significant damage to both the Jewish and Palestinian populations. People who don’t have solutions for the waste they create are simply burning it and harming the planet, the local ecological system, and their own neighbors.”
Ach, called for stronger enforcement of environmental regulations alongside better planning to better manage waste disposal. “There must be environmentally friendly planning in order to deal with waste in Judea and Samaria just like what occurs throughout Israel and in any developed country," he said.
"Unfortunately, the authorities in Judea and Samaria and those that operate among minorities in Israel are not effective- neither regarding enforcement, nor regarding future planning on how to deal with waste. This failure has led to environmental damage.”
The Green Israel Forum was founded nine years ago to safeguard Israel's environment. Over that time it has documented a number of environmental challenges throughout the country, including illegal quarries and illegal vehicle junk yards in Judea and Samaria.


Tags environment fire green israel
