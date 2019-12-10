The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Erdan signs order banning operations of PA's Governor of Jerusalem

Geith is an Israeli citizen who was assigned as the Governor of Jerusalem by PA President Abbas in 2018. He was investigated for his possible involvement in the kidnapping of realtor Issam Akel.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 05:00
Gilad Erdan (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan issued an order banning the Palestinian Authority's Governor of Jerusalem Adnan Gheith from operating in Jerusalem on Monday. The order was issued to Gheith after he was arrested by Jerusalem police on Monday evening.
This is the first time such an order has been issued against Gheith on a personal level. Former orders placed restrictions or bans on specific events. This marks a precedent that focuses on a specific person because of his position and actions in the name of the PA within Israeli territory and bans him from conducting activities for or funded by the PA.
Gheith is an Israeli citizen who was assigned as the Governor of Jerusalem by PA President Mahmoud Abbas in 2018. He has held multiple events and funded different projects. Some of these have been banned by Erdan, while others are being investigated.
Gheith was investigated for his possible involvement in the kidnapping of Palestinian-American-Israeli citizen Issam Akel by the PA. Akel was detained illegally until January, when he was released due to American intervention.
Akel was accused of acting as a broker in the sale of a house jointly owned by the Alami and Halabi families in the Muslim Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem. Palestinians claimed that the house was sold for $500,000 to Ateret Kohanim, a Jewish organization that has been purchasing Arab-owned properties in east Jerusalem for several years.
"I will continue to act aggressively against anyone that tries to challenge our sovereignty in Jerusalem," said Erdan in a statement. "The PA acts in every way in order to make a handhold in our capital and the issuing of the personal order is an additional step in this important struggle. In these days, I am pushing a law that would establish a five year prison sentence on illegal operations by the PA within Israeli territory and we must act harshly in order to discourage hostile elements operating against Israel within Jerusalem."
In November, multiple Palestinian institutions in east Jerusalem, including the office of the Palestinian Education Ministry and a TV station, were closed by Israel Police on orders issued by Erdan. A 1995 law passed by the Knesset bans the PA from carrying out such activities within the area of Israel.
Since the beginning of this year, Erdan has signed at least 10 closure orders against PA operations in Jerusalem.
Gheith stated in November that American support gives Israel the legitimacy to target Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem, adding that the closures were a “flagrant violation” of international law, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


