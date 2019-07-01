Erdan to British minister: Outlaw Hamas' political wing

Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan urged visiting British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday to blacklist Hamas' political wing, just as London did to Hezbollah's political branch.
Erdan, according to his office, thanked Javid for leading efforts in Britain in February to blacklist Hezbollah entirely – to no longer distinguish between its political and military wing – saying that the Lebanese based terror organization it is one of the main threats to stability in the Mideast.
“Just as you did with Hezbollah, so too should Hamas' political wing be made illegal, and not only the military wing. A terrorist organization is a terrorist organization,” Erdan said.
Erdan also asked Javid to to consider promoting legislation in Britain, as was done in Germany, that would designate the BDS movement as antisemitic. “The boycott movement exploits freedom of speech, but it is based on the same ideology as the terrorist organizations, and the BDS and boycott movements have a part in the rise of antisemitism inside Britain,” he said.
According to the statement put out from Erdan's office, Javid informed Erdan of his initiative to push forward legislation that will impose fines on Internet companies, and even to hold them criminally responsible, for not removing inflammatory and harmful content from the web.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>