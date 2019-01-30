Ethiopians to protest 'racist violence' toward their community

Israelis of Ethiopian descent take part in a protest.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ethiopian Jews are expected to protest in Tel Aviv on Wednesday in response to a severe incident that left a young Ethiopian man dead.
On January 18, police opened fire and killed 24-year-old Yehuda Biadga of Bat Yam,
who rushed at the officers holding a knife. His family said the young man was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and accused police of using excessive force.
Following the incident, members of the Ethiopian community said Biadga was treated differently because of his color.
in interviews soon after the event, Biadga’s brother-in-law, Hagos Ubo, asked, "How long will they keep treating our ethnicity like this?"
Police denied the accusations.
The protest is expected to take place at 3 p.m. Israel time. Participants will walk through the streets of Tel Aviv toward Rabin Square.
"We are cooperating with the police, the protest will be civilized and organized," Shahar Mula, one of the organizers said on Tuesday. "Its a shame that the police depict us as a terror organization. We are not terrorists."
Mula said the protesters filed a request for the police to arrive on the scene wearing cameras, and added that the protesters will also "document the scene," to ensure that no brutal events occur.
But he also stressed that the Biadga incident should worry Israeli society.
"We see acts of violence towards Ethiopian Jews on a daily basis, but Yehuda's case is the last straw," Mula said. "We just wish to show that we will not stand for it anymore."
It is not the first time that Israeli officials have been accused of racism against Ethiopians. Many activists have noted that one of the reasons the government has potentially not acted to bring the remaining Jews of Ethiopia to Israel is a combination of racism and finances.
“No office wants to allocate money for this, and there are political parties, such as ultra-Orthodox parties, that would lose votes in the next election if they helped facilitate this,” Activist A.Y. Katsof said on the subject of Ethiopian aliyah.
In 2016, the chief rabbi of Israel’s Ethiopian community, Yosef Hadane, was reportedly fired from his role over his participation in a campaign against the Chief Rabbinate’s alleged racial discrimination against Ethiopian Jews. Hadane had expressed strong opinions against the rabbinate over marriage registration woes of Ethiopian couples in some cities.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>