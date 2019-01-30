Ethiopian protesters close highway, chant: Violent cops belong in prison

Ethiopian Jews protest in Tel Aviv after the murder of 24-year-old Yehuda Biagda due to police brutality, 2019..
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Thousands gathered to protest police brutality against the Ethiopian-Israeli community at a demonstration in central Tel Aviv Wednesday.
The protest was called after Yehuda Biagda, 24, was shot and killed by a police officer earlier this month after Biagda rushed at him with a knife. Biadga was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to his family.
The Ethiopian community in Israel took harshly to the police response, claiming Biagda's death was due to the color of his skin.
Participants chanted “violent cops belong in prison” and carried signs with messages like “Racism? Not in my country” and “enough violence.”
Azrieli Interchange was closed by the protesters.
