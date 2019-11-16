NYC Conference
Ex-IDF General slams ‘cowardly’ politicians, 'we have to kill everyday'

“This is not how we wanted to live,” said former head of Southern Command Tzvika Fogel.

IDF tanks along the Gaza border (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former head of Southern Command General Tzvika Fogel slammed Israeli politicians during a Friday interview with 103 FM radio and called them “cowardly,” Maariv, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post reported. 
 
“How long can we roll this lie forward?” He asked, “deterrence is achieved when the other side doesn’t [dare] to even raise their head, not when it attacks as again every few weeks.” 
 
Fogel, who resides in Beersheba, said that it had been more than a decade since IDF forces evacuated out of Gush Katif [2005] and “we’ve been through three [military] operations and dozens of clashes.” 
 
“This is not how we wanted to live,” he said, “they [Israeli politicians] eliminated one commander and tomorrow morning someone will replace him, don’t eat this baloney.” 
 
Fogel was speaking about Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata who was eliminated by the IDF on Tuesday morning, leading PIJ to fire hundreds of rockets at Israel. 
 
He warned that the claims Hamas is “showing restraint” are lies and that Hamas is “smart and has studied us.” 
 
“Every day we need to kill 50 terrorists like al-Ata, we have to kill every day until they raise a white flag [of surrender]. Our Politicians are cowards and can’t make a decision,” he said. 
 
“They must give [the IDF] the order to win, not let a minor [terror] group grab the country like that,” he added. 
 
On Saturday Blue and White leader called to “bring back deterrence” with “lots of force” after Hamas fired rockers at Israel on the previous night. 
 
Lapid called on extending what he called “financial cranes” to Gaza and “life the civilians [there] from the circle of poverty and distress,” the change will begin in Jerusalem” he wrote on social media. 


Tags Israel Hamas IDF
