Ex-IDF intel chief: Trump moves will bring Israel closer to war

US President Donald Trump’s major recent foreign policy moves make it more likely that Iran will go for a nuclear bomb, bringing Israel closer to war, former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said on Sunday.



Speaking at a Tel Aviv University conference on national security and cyber issues, Yadlin said that the North Korea summit will push Iran to renew its uranium enrichment and eventually to go for a nuclear bomb.





Yadlin said he hoped that Iran will wilt under the pressure of renewed US sanctions, saying, “We do not know if new sanctions will be as effective as in 2013. If they are not effective, we achieve nothing. Let’s hope the sanctions will be crippling…[maybe] Iran will need to choose between a regime collapse or to…come back to the negotiating table.”But he added, “knowing Iran very well, I think they will choose something else. They will renew enrichment after they see Singapore. They will go for the bomb. Then [we should ask] have the US president and prime minister of Israel thought about what they will do?”“President Trump will not order an attack on Iran. It [the decision] will come back to Israel. This time with a green light and not a red light. But is that smart?” to have to attack Iran sooner as opposed to letting the Iran deal play out – “I’m not sure,” said Yadlin.Sitting on a panel with Yadlin, former US Senator Joseph Lieberman was asked what he would advise if Iran tried to break out toward a nuclear bomb.He said, “the sanctions are working so far” and then listed off Peugot, Boeing and TOTAL as major companies which have already pulled out of Iran after Trump took the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.In that light, Liberman expressed hope that the sanctions would succeed in motivating the people of Iran to demand a regime change.However, if that did not transpire, “if Iran tries breaking out of the NPT, I really cannot predict what the President would do.”He said he would recommend “taking military action or letting Israel do it. I would advise…military action in coordination with our allies in the region - probably in coordination with Israel.”Giving a more hopeful view, former CIA Director and general David Petraeus spoke at an earlier panel, stating, “I welcome a US withdrawal from the [Iran] nuclear agreement [to the extent that] it will see much greater pressure on Iran, not just in areas covered by the nuclear deal, but also with regard to its missile program and Iran’s malign activities…in the rest of the Middle East