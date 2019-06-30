Ex-Mossad chief: No peace for region on the horizon

Palestinians hold a sign during a protest against the U.S.-led economic workshop for Mideast plan that is hosted by Bahrain, in Ramallah in the Israeli occupied West Bank, June 15, 2019.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
There is no peace on the horizon for Israel or for the region, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo said on Sunday, only days after the Trump administration peace summit in Bahrain.
“Are we living in an era that will bring us to peace or thinking of peace? Unfortunately, I don’t think so,” said the former Mossad chief.
Pardo is a critic of the Netanyahu government and has repeatedly declared, including in interviews with The Jerusalem Post, that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the greatest threat to Israeli security.
However, he also has a reputation for describing ongoing developments on the ground exactly as he sees them regardless of political ideology.
He said that the region has been unstable since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and that anywhere where experts had hoped a year ago that there would be greater stability at this point, it has not gone well.
Pardo said that some had hoped ISIS would disappear once it lost its capitals in Syria and Iraq, but that the group has rallied to continue to pose a variety of threats from the form of an organized clandestine terror group.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>