The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-NSC chief Nagel: Bibi purchase of submarines was fully justified

Other top defense officials: Additional submarines were corrupt/nonsensical

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 21:30
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the International Criminal Court’s investigation. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the International Criminal Court’s investigation.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision in 2016 to purchase three additional diesel-powered submarines from Germany capable of carrying nuclear warheads was justified, former National Security Council chief Yaakov Nagel said Wednesday night.
Speaking at a conference in Tel Aviv hosted by the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel, Nagel vehemently defended Netanyahu’s positions in Case 3000, the Submarine Affair, despite overwhelming criticism of the submarine deals by most of the defense establishment.
“There is no Case 3000 regarding Netanyahu,” Nagel said, and those who supported the state prosecution for indicting Netanyahu in other cases “should support its decision as clean” in Case 3000 where he was cleared.
Nagel did not defend top Netanyahu aides expected to be indicted for bribery and other crimes, such as David Shimron, David Sharan and Avriel Bar-Yosef. Nor did he defend former Navy chief Eliezer Marom or the German company Thyssenkrupp’s middleman, Miki Ganor. He hopes all the defendants will be acquitted, but if found guilty, they should be punished, he said.
Former defense minister and current Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon and most others in the defense establishment have said either that the additional submarines were unnecessary or that purchasing them was even criminal.
In fact, at the same conference, former directors-general of the Defense Ministry, Amos Yaron and Ilan Biran, as well as former National Security Council chief Uzi Arad, all walloped Netanyahu for either possible criminal conduct or at a minimum gross negligence.
Nagel said that submarines 7, 8 and 9 were needed simply to replace submarines 1,2 and 3, which would need to be retired from service around 2027-2028.
In other words, he said that critics who slammed Netanyahu for allegedly wanting the country to have nine nuclear-armed submarines misunderstood the basic premise that buying submarines 7, 8 and 9 was not to expand, but to maintain a continuous fleet of six submarines even into the future.
Moreover, Nagel said that even as the IDF opposed buying submarines 7, 8 and 9 in 2016, there were navy and IDF high command officials who said that the country would need six functioning submarines into the future.
Finally, Nagel turned a major source of criticism of Netanyahu during the Submarine Affair on its head.
Ya’alon and other ministry officials have said that Netanyahu’s vetoing of a public bidding process in order to contract specifically with Germany for the submarines was a red flag.
In contrast, Nagel said that the ministry was instructed not to publicize a public bidding process and then exceeded its authority when it publicized just such a process.
He said that National Security Council protocols showed that nothing had been hidden from the ministry or the IDF before the final decisions were made, and that both bodies got to fully express their opposition.
Nagel said that the cabinet and the prime minister could overrule the IDF – as they had with deciding to pour funding into the Iron Dome rocket defense project.
Yaron tore into Netanyahu, asking, “The public bidding process was stopped. Was that okay? The prime minister had shares connected in various ways with Thyssenkrupp.... How problematic is it that the prime minister did not report this?”
Next, Yaron moved on to his central theme of “balancing risks,” which he said is the central role of the ministry in deciding where to invest funds.
Given that Israel has insufficient funds to invest in solving every security issue the country faces, it must make choices not about what it would like to have, but about what it needs the most, he said.
Yaron said founding prime minister David Ben-Gurion famously prioritized the air force’s needs over the navy’s needs.
He said that “the moment you go and decide about the navy’s needs and all the other things are not important, that is a problem,” which is what he said happened with Netanyahu and the submarines, and which he considered “a departure from standard norms” for such decision-making processes.
“We need a state commission of inquiry.... Nothing like this ever happened before!” he exclaimed.
Biran echoed Yaron’s criticism, saying: “There is no situation where the navy and the high command don’t know” about a major investment of funds, which he said happened in the Submarine Affair.
“We need to clean this up for the future and not just the past. Of course, it would be better with submarines 7, 8 and 9. But we need more funds for the Ground Forces, so that is a straw man,” he added.
Arad impliedly attacked Nagel’s defense of Netanyahu, saying that the National Security Council is a collector of ideas, not an independent actor that can replace the ministry.
He attacked the practice of Netanyahu and his aides hiding certain aspects of the negotiations until late in the game, and said that the bribery in the Submarine Affair was far worse than former prime minister Ehud Olmert’s bribery, because it involved weighty questions of national security.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by