Ex-PMO deputy chief gets community service in Sara Netanyahu case

Former deputy director-general of the prime minister's office Ezra Seidoff was sentenced on Wednesday to 150 hours of community service, an NIS 10,000 fine and suspended jail sentence for his part in the Sara Netanyahu "Prepared Food Affair."



In June, Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, was convicted of corruption in the “Prepared Food Affair” as part of a plea bargain, ending a four-year legal battle. Seidoff's sentencing rounds out the last open piece of the case.

A deal was pressed heavily by Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court President Avital Chen, who approved the deals for both Mrs. Netanyahu and Seidoff, making the convictions final and giving Sara Netanyahu a criminal record, though as part of the agreement the charges were reduced.Netanyahu was sentenced to pay NIS 55,000 broken into 11 payments of NIS 5,000, all of which was reduced from the original charge of NIS 359,000.Under the deals, the prime minister’s wife and Seidoff each confessed to a reduced charge of intentionally exploiting another person’s error in the misuse of state funds, in lieu of the original more serious charge of fraud.The state has also reserved the right to sue Netanyahu in civil court for an additional NIS 175,000.The last point of allowing the state to sue her in civil court may have been what caused contradictory indications leading up to the June deal about whether Netanyahu's plea bargain was in doubt.Despite concerns that Sara might walk away from the deal at the last second, as had happened for over a year of negotiations, the prime minister’s wife stuck to the deal, confessing briefly and quietly, though publicly in June - and Seidoff followed suit on Wednesday.Back in June, the High Court of Justice already rejected a petition to veto the Netanyahu plea deal as too lenient, so Seidoff's deal is expected to stick as well.The petition had called the plea bargain caving into political pressure and treating Netanyahu far too leniently, which would lead to a loss of public faith in the legal system and the rule of law.The state convinced the High Court that the deal was within its discretion and that the rule of law was being validated, since it had compelled Netanyahu to confess to a crime after years in which she adamantly refused to admit any wrongdoing.In June 2018, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment against the prime minister’s wife for fraud with aggravated circumstances and breach of public trust.The attorney-general alleged that from September 2010 until March 2013, Netanyahu acted in coordination with the other defendant in the case, Seidoff, to falsely misrepresent that the Prime Minister’s Residence did not employ a chef.According to the allegations, Netanyahu and Seidoff made misrepresentations to circumvent and exploit regulations that stated: “In a case where a cook is not employed in the [prime minister’s] official residence, it is permitted to order prepared food as needed.”The two hoped to obtain state funding both for the chef at the residence and for prepared food orders. In this way, the two allegedly obtained from the state NIS 359,000 for hundreds of prepared food orders.However, Netanyahu’s lawyers reduced the NIS 359,000 sum to NIS 175,000, using various defenses.In addition, the revised charges that were part of the deals made it sound like Netanyahu and Seidoff did not actively act falsely but merely passively did not tell some of the office staff that there was a cook and that having a cook meant limiting prepared food orders.Furthermore, in 15 instances, invoices to chefs who were brought in from outside were falsified in order to circumvent limits on how much could be paid toward outside chefs. Seidoff directed the chefs, the house managers and Netanyahu’s secretaries to falsify the invoices in these instances.Charges against Netanyahu for these 15 instances were previously closed by Mandelblit, as there was insufficient evidence to prove that she knew about the actions of Seidoff and the others.Originally there were six other probes of Mrs. Netanyahu, but Mandelblit closed the other cases without an indictment.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });