Ex-chief justice: Court did not give IDF license to kill on Gaza border

The High Court of Justice's landmark Thursday decision about the IDF's open fire rules "did not give" the IDF "a license to kill" Palestinians on the Gaza border, former chief justice Miriam Naor said on Sunday.



Speaking at the Israel Bar Association conference in Eilat, Naor viewed the decision as hashing out a middle ground between those who have condemned the IDF's rules of engagement as leading to war crimes and those who would oppose any legal pronouncements which might restrict the IDF in confronting the Palestinians on the border.





"The court is being responsible...It sits in this country and not in Olympus, and so it did validate the rules of engagement, but it did something smart. It said that everything must be looked at after-the fact," implying that the court could invalidate aspects of the IDF's conduct once full investigations of all incidents are completed.She emphasized that the court "did not give a license to kill. If [soldiers] are supposed to aim for the legs, they must aim for the legs."Moving on to the African migrants issue, Naor said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should readopt some version of the UN plan which he briefly flirted with.Naor said, "I don’t know what happened to the UN plan. I hear there are approaches to go back to it. Maybe it is not optimal and needs some amending. But substantively, this was a good plan."She said that the plan said, "a certain number of migrants will be sent out to civilized nations regarding which no one can say their lives are in danger...Some number of migrants get to stay in Israel. What is wrong with this? Does someone really think we can get all of the migrants to leave?"Continuing, she said, "we started with 60,000. The Prime Minister put up a border wall. And since then the number has been reduced and sizably. I personally think we can handle a certain number of migrants."In addition, she stated, "since all of this started, Europe has taken more migrants. Maybe while biting their tongue, but we are not alone in this. My view is that we can take a certain number and going back to the UN deal - would be good and it would be good to implement it."