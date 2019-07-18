Expedia discriminating against Israelis, legal think tank says

The logo of global online travel brand Expedia is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin.
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
Kuwait Airways refuses to sell tickets to Israeli passport holders and Expedia seems to be enabling this discriminatory behavior by offering tickets to Israeli passengers whilst aware of this discriminatory Kuwait Airways policy.
According to a letter from Brooke Goldstein, executive director of the Lawfare Project, Expedia is offering Kuwait Airways tickets to Israeli passengers after the airlines told Expedia they will not allow the passengers onboard. Expedia will then cancel the tickets in compliance with the airlines.
This discrimination is in violation of the Vendor Code of Conduct which says that Expedia will “work only with vendors who respect human rights,” according to the letter.
Goldstein continues to say that BDS is recognized in the US government as antisemitism and there are multiple legal issues that Expedia could be held accountable for if the think tank were to take them to court.
The BDS campaign targets Israeli individuals, products, and businesses, as well as any individual or corporation engaging commercially with Israelis.
