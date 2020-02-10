The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Expert: Leak shows foreign intervention in election possible

By GIL HOFFMAN, TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 17:08
Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar casts his vote in the Likud leadership primaries, December 26, 2019 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar casts his vote in the Likud leadership primaries, December 26, 2019
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The reported leak of information about millions of Israelis caused by the Likud Party proves there could be foreign states’ intervention in Israeli elections, Israel Democracy Institute  senior fellow Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler wrote on Monday.
Shwartz Altshuler, who is an expert on the impact of technology on democracy, referred to a Ha'aretz report that the personal information of 6,453,254 Israelis was leaked after the Likud uploaded the entire Israeli national voter registry to an application. The leaked information includes names, identification numbers, phone numbers and addresses.
"When the state grants parties access to the most sensitive information about us, and there is no control over its security, leakage of that information is only a matter of time," she said.
"The parties can use sensitive information about our voting patterns, to manipulate us as never before. Whoever disrespects our right to privacy and wants to use data to manipulate us as never before, is jeopardizing national security. Such database leaks could serve as a powerful lever for the influence of countries with geopolitical interests in our region."
Noting charges about Russian intervention in American elections and key votes in Britain, Shwartz Altshuler said the same thing could happen here. She suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin could try to intervene on behalf of Netanyahu, with whom he is close.
"The next election campaign will be about Blue-White vs. Putin, not about Blue-White vs. the Likud," she said. "Access to these databases by foreign countries, such as Russia, could pave the way to intervention in this and future elections by generating distrust in the democratic system and widening the rift among different groups making up the mosaic of Israeli society."
Shwartz Altshuler said the repetitive elections in a relatively short year means that political parties in Israel have been able to amass accurate and intimate details on all registered voters. Combined with the ability to crosscheck information on apps to achieve exact targeting can lead to both forgery and to an exponential leap in the ability to access and manipulate potential voters either by political parties and/or bigger players with geopolitical interests in the Middle East.
The IDI has called for the Central Elections Committee to issue directives limiting the types of information that parties are permitted to collect about citizens and limiting the analyses and uses that may be made of such information and in the use of apps, and ensuring that such information is secure.
"We must understand that if all this information is being taken advantage of, our vote isn’t really free, and the story we’re telling ourselves about democracy being based on free choice is really fiction,"  Shwartz Altshuler  said.
Political parties in Israel receive the information of Israeli voters before the elections and have to protect their privacy and cannot copy, erase or transfer the registry. The voter registry was uploaded to the Elector application that the Likud Party uses on Election day.
A breach in the application allows for the leaking of the voter registry which can then be downloaded on a computer, according to Haaretz. Likud fixed the breach as soon as the company informed the party of it, Mako reported. 


