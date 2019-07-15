Expert committee suggests new methodology in combating measles

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Following the recent outbreak of measles in Israel, an expert committee recommended that the Health Ministry refashion the timing methodology for administering the MMR vaccine to children in order to "significantly reduce the risk of infection" spreading through communities around Israel.



The first dose of the MMR vaccine is normally administered to children around the age of one and the second dose between the ages of four and six. However, the Committee on Infectious Diseases explained that by advancing the timing of the second dose - and delivering it to children at the age of two - will help fight the disease and prevent the next outbreak, according to Israel Hayom. This recommended methodology will significantly reduce the morbidity rate and the risk of infection among Israeli children ages two to six.

The experts decided the first dose should still be given to children at age one, instead of advancing it to nine months - noting that changing the schedule of of the second dose will already cause major "logistical challenges" for the Tipot Halav or health clinics around the country.The committee's recommendations will most likely take several years to implement due to these logistical issues, such as the need for additional nurses, budget, vaccines, etc. Also for a few years the second dose will be administered at both the ages of two and six, until the current cycle of children being vaccinated has been completed.There were two other possible recommendations that the committee decided not to move forward with - including the notion of increasing the strength of the first dose.The first, was to administer the first dose at nine months, then again at one year and then again in the first grade (age 6). In addition, Dr. Arik Haas of Ministry of Health's Public Health Service division stated that measles vaccine was also more effective when given to patients over the age of one.The second, was to advance the timing of second dose and deliver it to children at one and a half years of age, however, experts noted it might not give children the allotted amount of time between vaccines that they would need for the MMR doses to work properly."It was found that the children do not receive the vaccine on time, and a significant portion receive the first dose only at the age of 15 months or later. Therefore, the most important action continues to be to ensure that the vaccine is given at the age of 12 months," Professor Manfred Green, chairman of the Committee for the Elimination of Measles said.However, one member of the committee, Chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians Dr. Haggay Levine, said that administering an extra dose will not only exhaust current vaccine efforts it will also cause confusion within the clinics, determining who has received the right amount of doses and who hasn't.The committee reiterated that the "most important action" in preventing measles from spreading among young children is to provide as high of a dose as possible for the first round of the MMR vaccine, which will be given to the child at the age of one. The committee then concluded their statement by explaining their reasoning behind their recommendation to the Health Ministry, which was mostly affected by case studies showing the morbidity rates of children who have contracted measles between the ages of two and six being problematically high, as well as the fact that in most developed countries the vaccine is normally administered before the first grade - feeling as though Israel should follow suit.

