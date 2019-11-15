NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

FIDF leads delegation of Florida businessmen to IDF base

The visit was hosted by FIDF supporter and philanthropist Alan Ginsburg as part of a mission trip aimed at giving the guests an inside look into the IDF.

Philanthropist Alan Ginsburg of Orlando, Florida (third from the left), with FIDF Executive Director in Israel Brig. Gen. (Res.) Effi Idan (fifth from the left), FIDF Florida Executive Director Dina Ben Ari (sixth from the left), FIDF supporters, and IDF soldiers. (photo credit: NIR KAFRI)
Philanthropist Alan Ginsburg of Orlando, Florida (third from the left), with FIDF Executive Director in Israel Brig. Gen. (Res.) Effi Idan (fifth from the left), FIDF Florida Executive Director Dina Ben Ari (sixth from the left), FIDF supporters, and IDF soldiers.
(photo credit: NIR KAFRI)
In a trip organized by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), 20 prominent business and philanthropic interfaith leaders – many of whom hadn't been to Israel before – came to the Negev and visited the main IDF training base, Tze’elim.
The visit was hosted by FIDF supporter and philanthropist Alan Ginsburg of Orlando, Florida, as part of a mission trip aimed at giving the guests an inside look into the IDF and show the soldiers their solidarity and appreciation.
The list of participants included Daivd Lamm, chairman and CEO of Lamm & Company Partners, a leader in Central Florida build-to-suit commercial contracting; entrepreneur Marco Fiorese, who is the founder of Ivita Investment Group, a private investment company dedicated to innovation and social impact in the health industry; and Bill Nelson, a US attorney and politician who served as a US senator from Florida, was in the Florida House of Representatives and the second sitting congressman to fly in space.
Also accompanying the FIDF supporters were FIDF executive director in Israel Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Effi Idan; and FIDF Florida executive director Dina Ben Ari.
Every year, Ginsburg provides meaningful support to IDF soldiers and veterans through FIDF’s various educational and scholarship programs, which transform thousands of lives. For example, FIDF’s IMPACT! Program grants four-year, higher-education scholarships to combat and combat-support soldiers from challenging socioeconomic backgrounds. These programs are able to give soldiers the chance to break out of the cycle of poverty and build for themselves and Israeli society a better future.
“It is my honor to introduce these prominent Florida leaders to the wonders of Israel and the work of FIDF,” said Ginsburg. “What made this visit so powerful is that participants gained an immediate and visceral appreciation of how Israel is a nation on 24/7 alert, and as a result – how committed its soldiers remain to protecting the Land of Israel and the Jewish people.”



Tags IDF fidf Florida
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Editor's Notes: A Gaza report card By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by