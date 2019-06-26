'Family March' in Haifa is set to counter gay pride parade

Man holds a Star of David rainbow flag at the 2017 Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
The gay pride parade is set to take place in Haifa on Friday, while a day earlier, another march will take place, the "Family March."
According to the organizers of the event, the march is an initiative by both religious and secular citizens who wish to stress the importance of the traditional family values.
"We received massive support from everyone," said one of the event organizers. "Religious, secular, new olim and old citizens alike all supported us. A citizen who made aliyah from Russia translated the pamphlet to Russian and distributed it among his friends, the support was tremendous."
Meanwhile, Facebook closed the page calling for people to join the march. "We are being fought on all possible fronts," commented Attorney Na'ama Sela, one of the event organizers.
"The LGBT organizations make their way to the education system from kindergarten. There is an open debate on sexuality in school and on the street, while the ordinary family disappeared from the public agenda. The discussion speaks of vague sexuality and of a flexible family," Sela added.
In the pamphlet distributed among the public by the organizers, it was claimed that "There are already companies in Israel that black market the womb of third-world women in a child-rearing farm, and are exploiting the tragedy of these disadvantaged women for the sake of same-sex couples."
The organizers call on the general public to attend the march, "The 'Family March' is the first step in returning the discourse to the moral plane as it should be in a liberal society."
