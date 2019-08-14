Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Far Right candidates say they aren't racist

"There are good Arabs," Ben-Gvir told the 33-member committee. "They’re not all terrorists. The problem is not with all Arabs but with those who are not loyal."

By
August 14, 2019 15:40
1 minute read.
Ben-Gvir voting

Ben-Gvir voting. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Otzma Yehudit candidates Itamar Ben-Gvir and Baruch Marzel defended themselves from charges of racism that could disqualify them from running in the September 17 election on Wednesday at Central Elections Committee hearings.

Ben-Gvir, Marzel, fellow Otzma candidate Bentzi Gopstein and the party as a whole are facing a vote Wednesday on petitions calling for their disqualification filed by the Democratic Union, Blue and White and Labor parties and the Reform Movement. There will also be votes on disqualifying Blue and White and the Joint List that were requested by Otzma.

"There are good Arabs," Ben-Gvir told the 33-member committee. "They’re not all terrorists. The problem is not with all Arabs but with those who are not loyal. I am not anywhere close to the black line or to the red line."

To prove that he is not racist, Ben-Gvir called for expelling haredi (ultra-Orthodox) extremists from the Neturei Karta group who met with Iranian leaders in Tehran. Ben-Gvir complained about leaks of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's ruling favoring disqualifying Marzel and Gopstein.

"This is not how democracies are run," he said. "This is how things are run in a banana republic. It’s shameful."

Marzel also clarified his views, saying: "A signifant portion of Arabs don’t want us here, but those who are not enemies have a right to be here. Those who want to live with us are acceptable and those who support Hamas are not."

All disqualification decisions automatically go to the Supreme Court, and decisions to not disqualify are usually appealed to the court. Decisions by the committee to not disqualify have only been overturned once, in the case of Otzma candidate Michael Ben-Ari ahead of the April election.


Related Content

August 14, 2019
Summer lovin’

By LEAH HAKIMIAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings