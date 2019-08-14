Far Right candidates say they aren't racist

Otzma Yehudit candidates Itamar Ben-Gvir and Baruch Marzel defended themselves from charges of racism that could disqualify them from running in the September 17 election on Wednesday at Central Elections Committee hearings.



Ben-Gvir, Marzel, fellow Otzma candidate Bentzi Gopstein and the party as a whole are facing a vote Wednesday on petitions calling for their disqualification filed by the Democratic Union, Blue and White and Labor parties and the Reform Movement. There will also be votes on disqualifying Blue and White and the Joint List that were requested by Otzma.

"There are good Arabs," Ben-Gvir told the 33-member committee. "They’re not all terrorists. The problem is not with all Arabs but with those who are not loyal. I am not anywhere close to the black line or to the red line."To prove that he is not racist, Ben-Gvir called for expelling haredi (ultra-Orthodox) extremists from the Neturei Karta group who met with Iranian leaders in Tehran. Ben-Gvir complained about leaks of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's ruling favoring disqualifying Marzel and Gopstein."This is not how democracies are run," he said. "This is how things are run in a banana republic. It’s shameful."Marzel also clarified his views, saying: "A signifant portion of Arabs don’t want us here, but those who are not enemies have a right to be here. Those who want to live with us are acceptable and those who support Hamas are not."All disqualification decisions automatically go to the Supreme Court, and decisions to not disqualify are usually appealed to the court. Decisions by the committee to not disqualify have only been overturned once, in the case of Otzma candidate Michael Ben-Ari ahead of the April election.

