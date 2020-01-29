Fatah Anti-Deal of Century song: We will trample on it

Fatah released a video-clip in which men with guns sing about how they will ‘trample on’ the US "Deal of the Century" and that “if talking will not help we will erase it with cannons,” Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Wednesday.
PMW also released a subtitled version of the clip offering an English translation to the Arabic words.The Palestinians were not involved in the shaping of the so-called Deal of the Century and have until now rejected it completely. Both Fatah and Hamas have a history of using social media and music to send messages to the Israeli public and the world at large. In 2014 Hamas released the song "Shock Israel's Security," in which they praise firing rockets at Israeli civilians. Due to the thick Arab accent of the singers, who sung in Hebrew to make the message clear to Israelis, the song became an online hit with many parodies poking fun at it. Starting with 'Monkey, carry out attacks' and animated clips in which the singers are the animated character Timon from the 1994 film 'The Lion King'. As a meerkat, the character digs tunnels, which Israelis found funny as it alluded to Hamas fighters digging tunnels to smuggle goods into the Gaza Strip and to carry out attacks in Israel.
Fatah threatens anyone supporting the 'deal of the century' - in song on Fatah Facebookhttps://t.co/OHsUIvT0Tu pic.twitter.com/QSimh8vNVx— Pal Media Watch (@palwatch) Read more about this here: January 29, 2020
