Fatah: Terrorist who killed 12 kids is a symbol for ‘humanistic struggle’

A woman holds a photo of Palestinian guerrilla Dalal al-Mughrabi as a convoy carrying her body passes by on Beirut's airport road July 17, 2008. The body of Mughrabi, who was killed while leading a 1978 raid into Israel, was handed over by Israel as part of a prisoner swap with Hezbollah..
(photo credit: SHARIF KARIM / REUTERS)
Fatah, the party PA President Mahmoud Abas, said that the decision to name a summer camp after Dalal Mughrabi
is justified as she is a “symbol for the humanistic struggle” against Israel.
Mughrabi was killed in 1978 after she led eleven Palestinian and Lebanese militants in a killing and hijacking spree within Israel that claimed the lives of 38 Israelis, 13 of them children. It is the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians in the history of the Jewish state.
Among Palestinians, Mughrabi is often seen as a martyr and as a positive example. The deaths of the children are explained as the result of the Israeli efforts to rescue the hostages Mughrabi kidnapped. Israeli's claim is that she blew up the entire bus with the children, and herself, inside.
“There’s nothing humanistic about you or her,” wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson Ofir Gendelman on Thursday, “look at the kids she murdered.’
The Sisters of Dalal Summer Camp was organized by the Tulkarem branch of the Fatah Movement’s Shabiba Youth Movement high school committees, with the support of the PLO Supreme Council for Sport and Youth Affairs, Palestinian Media Watch reported on July 14.
