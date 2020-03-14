Fault identified at offshore Leviathan gas platform

Following the identification of a fault in the production system of the offshore Leviathan gas reservoir, the Energy Ministry said on Saturday night that all natural gas will be gradually emptied from the offshore platform.The procedure, which will require burning off gas via the platform’s flare boom to prevent the emission of gas into the air, will enable necessary tests to be carried out. The disposal process is likely to cause a bright light, visible from the shore. In a statement, the Energy Ministry emphasized that the disposal is a “safety measure that does not pose any danger to public health.”Gas was previously emptied from the platform on February 11, following an overnight power outage and fault that halted operations for several hours.