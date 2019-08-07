Final batch of Brod and Kafka items returned to Israel

Following more than a decade of legal battles, hundreds of letters, manuscripts, journals, sketches and other items belonging to the literary estate of famous Jewish-Czech writers Franz Kafka and Max Brod has finally arrived in Israel.



On Wednesday, the National Library of Israel (NLI) revealed some of the items that were transferred from bank vaults in Zurich to National Library of Israel just two weeks ago, following Swiss court ruling.

Dr Stefan Litt, the NLI’s Humanities Collection curator, explained that there were 60 files containing hundreds of items including letters, manuscripts, journals, notebooks, sketches, which were all handwritten by Brod and Kafka.The release of the items came following rulings by Israeli and Swiss courts to open the vaults in Zurich, which had stored the materials for decades.These materials, which formed part of Brod's literary estate, have now been returned to Israel and have arrived at the National Library in Jerusalem, in accordance with Brod's wishes when he died.Brod, who was a famous Czech writer, composer and playwright, as well as a close confidante of Kafka, published the latters works and wrote his biography after Kafka’s death.Prior to his death, Brod charged his secretary, Esther Hoffe, with preserving his own archive, including the Kafka writings, and transferring it in an orderly manner to a public institution, naming the National Library in Jerusalem as the preferred destination.Hoffe, however, did not fulfill these wishes, and even began to undertake extensive commercial activities, selling a number of Kafka manuscripts and letters.The culmination of these activities came in 1988 when the manuscript of The Trial was sold for $2 million.After Hoff’s death in 2007, the National Library of Israel asked her daughters that the implementation of Brod’s will, as well as their mother’s request, be honored, but it was not.In 2008, legal proceedings on this matter began, and finally over a decade later, they have concluded and Brod’s wishes have finally been fulfilled.Litt explained that Brod “was primarily responsible for Kafka's success as one of the 20th century's most influential writers, having published many of his works after the author's death in 1924 in Austria,” Litt said.He explained that just before Kafka’s death, he asked Brod to burn his works, but Brod did not do this, later explaining that Kafka changed his mind several times regarding his wishes and Brod felt that not destroying the papers was what Kafka would have truly wanted.In 1939, Brod immigrated to then-British Mandate Palestine following the rise of the Nazi’s and invasion of Czechoslovakia by Germany.Litt said that this event is extremely important for Israel because “Brod lived here for the last 30 years of his life.“If he would have stayed in Czechoslovakia, he would have been killed,” he explained. “He was very explicit in his work against Nazi oppression.”According to Litt, Brod was also a leading figure in the Young Israel National Theater, he was Zionistic and made it clear in his writings in the 1950s and 1960s that these works belonged in Israel.Asked about the new things discovered in the files, Litt said that “the new thing for us is the Hebrew notebook, which includes word lists, texts in the Hebrew language.“It’s surprising for us that Kafka could write these short texts,” he said. “It’s a facet of Kafka we didn’t know about. We knew he was learning Hebrew as we own a Hebrew vocabulary word book [of Kafkas], but we didn’t know he could write comprehensive Hebrew text.”Litt said they also “found many drawings, several publications, doodles, and sketches of human figures and situations - some of which were humorous and some were not.”Journalists were able to see some of these items during the press conference.Kafka also made three versions of one of his earliest works Wedding Preparations in the Country, and although it was never completed, within this archive are the three handwritten versions of the short story.Also included wasThe last book written by Max Brod, who did not know how many he wrote in total, deals with the "Prague Circle", a close group of Jewish students in Prague, which included himself, Franz Kafka, Oskar Baum, Samuel Hugo Bergman and Felix Weltsch.Despite the fact that he had lived in Israel for over 30 years when he wrote this book, he still wrote it in German.Unlike most of his books, Prague Circle is a work of nonfiction.Litt added that “we are very proud because we have now collection most of the personal archives of this group.”Also addressing journalists, David Blumberg, NLI’s Chairman of the Board of Directors said that “for more than a decade, the NLI has worked tirelessly to bring the literary estate of the prolific writer, composer, and playwright Max Brod and his closest friend Franz Kafka to the National Library, in accordance with Brod's wishes.“After seeing materials including Kafka's Hebrew notebook and letters about Zionism and Judaism, it is now clearer than ever that the National Library in Jerusalem is the rightful home for the Brod and Kafka papers,” Blumberg explained. "The NLI plays a central role in opening universal access to the cultural treasures of the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide, including hundreds of special collections and archives, with the Brod and Kafka papers now among them.“These materials will soon be digitized and made available online, allowing current and future scholars and fans of Brod and Kafka around the globe to freely access them," he added

